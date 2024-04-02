iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 168,568 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 409,047 shares.The stock last traded at $24.67 and had previously closed at $24.71.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.56.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 2,682.9% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 634,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,931,000 after buying an additional 612,139 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 509,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,690,000 after purchasing an additional 273,800 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 501,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,588,000 after purchasing an additional 37,383 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 263,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 243,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 17,225 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

