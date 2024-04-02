iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 68,071 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the previous session’s volume of 33,490 shares.The stock last traded at $117.01 and had previously closed at $119.74.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $944.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IWC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

