iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Boosted by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after buying an additional 211,643,459 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $330,123,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,261.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,863,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,270,000 after buying an additional 3,579,752 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $221,496,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,588 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.96. The company had a trading volume of 17,406,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,872,005. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.38. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

