iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Cut by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after acquiring an additional 65,200 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of EFA traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,415,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,632,267. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.38. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.