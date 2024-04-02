iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Holdings Raised by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 699.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,323 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,523,072,000 after buying an additional 2,419,420 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,588 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,227,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $704,896,000 after acquiring an additional 110,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $330,123,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.96. 17,406,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,871,883. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.23 and its 200 day moving average is $73.38. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $80.06.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

