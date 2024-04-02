iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 613,268 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 1,309,410 shares.The stock last traded at $62.36 and had previously closed at $63.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.44 and its 200-day moving average is $59.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

