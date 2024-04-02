iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 85.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,949 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 19,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.27. 16,034,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,829,053. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.16.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

