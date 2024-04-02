iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Stock Position Lessened by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. 4.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,804,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,574,323. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $32.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.03 and a 200 day moving average of $30.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1561 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

