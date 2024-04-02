iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,903 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 3.0% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $333.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,415,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,853. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $239.23 and a 1 year high of $340.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $328.28 and its 200 day moving average is $300.33. The firm has a market cap of $85.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

