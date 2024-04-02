iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 0.5% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $680,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

IWF traded down $2.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $333.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,415,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,853. The company has a market cap of $85.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.33. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $239.23 and a 1 year high of $340.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.