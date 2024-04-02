iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Bell Bank

Bell Bank cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% in the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.17. 1,665,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,169,797. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $179.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.34. The company has a market cap of $56.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.