iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWP. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 41,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.78 on Tuesday, hitting $111.65. 233,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,721. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $85.24 and a 1 year high of $114.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.76. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

