iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 128.9% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

IWS traded down $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.13. The company had a trading volume of 120,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,764. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $97.40 and a 1-year high of $125.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.98 and a 200-day moving average of $111.84. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.