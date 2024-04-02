iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 27,131 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 71,604 shares.The stock last traded at $125.73 and had previously closed at $127.00.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IWL. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.