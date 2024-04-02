iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 27,131 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 71,604 shares.The stock last traded at $125.73 and had previously closed at $127.00.
iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 ETF
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IWL. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000.
About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF
iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
