iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Shares Sold by Cordant Inc.

Cordant Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 19,236 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 11,165 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Etfidea LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSG traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,234. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.27 and its 200-day moving average is $21.16. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

