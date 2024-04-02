Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Receives $95.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.80.

Several research analysts recently commented on ITRI shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Itron from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Itron from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Itron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Itron stock opened at $89.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Itron has a 12-month low of $50.60 and a 12-month high of $96.73.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $577.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. Itron had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Itron will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Itron news, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 14,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $1,418,844.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $45,692.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,185.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 14,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $1,418,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at $547,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,520. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Itron by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,668,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $343,372,000 after purchasing an additional 142,564 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Itron by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,600,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $133,785,000 after purchasing an additional 401,394 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Itron by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,681,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $126,978,000 after purchasing an additional 51,874 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Itron by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,017,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,421,000 after purchasing an additional 181,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Itron by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 991,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,239,000 after purchasing an additional 110,107 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

