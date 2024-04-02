Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Short Interest Up 9.2% in March

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the February 29th total of 1,520,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 691,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock traded down $1.51 on Tuesday, reaching $149.72. The stock had a trading volume of 347,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,075. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.73. Jacobs Solutions has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $154.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

J has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.08.

Get Our Latest Report on J

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $274,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $817,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,527,717. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $274,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jacobs Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of J. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 473.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.