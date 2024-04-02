Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the February 29th total of 2,010,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on JHG. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.39.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JHG

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

Shares of JHG traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.93. The stock had a trading volume of 825,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,383. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.05 and a 200 day moving average of $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.52. Janus Henderson Group has a 12 month low of $22.17 and a 12 month high of $33.22.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $568.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.26 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 9.46%. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

Insider Activity at Janus Henderson Group

In other news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 22,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $682,810.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,199.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 22,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $682,810.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,199.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James R. Lowry sold 9,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $301,691.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,133 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,459 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter worth $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 486.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.