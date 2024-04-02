Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Down 6.7%

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) was down 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.84 and last traded at $35.16. Approximately 152,413 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 702,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JANX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on Janux Therapeutics from $24.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Janux Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.60.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.84.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.12. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.88% and a negative net margin of 721.18%. The company had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.98 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 979,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 37,202 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 174.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 25,404 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 29,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 81,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 14,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 11,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

