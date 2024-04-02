JB Capital LLC Buys 76 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

JB Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,738 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD traded down $2.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $365.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,151,977. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $369.63 and a 200 day moving average of $335.67. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 59.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Home Depot from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

