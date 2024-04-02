JB Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Allegiant Travel

In other news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total transaction of $158,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,559. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Trading Down 0.3 %

Allegiant Travel stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,416. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.45 and a 200-day moving average of $74.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.83. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $54.87 and a one year high of $130.93.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.52. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is 37.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

Allegiant Travel Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

