JB Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 803.2% during the 4th quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 22,633 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,903,000 after acquiring an additional 13,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $3.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $256.49. 877,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,234,887. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $200.20 and a 52-week high of $261.07.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

