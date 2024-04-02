JB Capital LLC Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

JB Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 85,003.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,746,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $1,229,499,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 185.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,301,000 after acquiring an additional 34,189,954 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 130.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,884,000 after acquiring an additional 32,558,342 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after acquiring an additional 29,769,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,861,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,197,781. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average is $16.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.63%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

