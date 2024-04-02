JB Capital LLC Has $492,000 Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

JB Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,492. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.54. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $183.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.