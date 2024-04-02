JB Capital LLC Has $775,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

JB Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 60.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,060 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 406,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 38,476 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 558,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after acquiring an additional 142,658 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.51. The company had a trading volume of 8,145,635 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.0583 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

