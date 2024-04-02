JB Capital LLC Has $992,000 Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

JB Capital LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 152.3% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HDV stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $110.08. The company had a trading volume of 70,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,619. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.46 and a one year high of $110.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.89 and its 200 day moving average is $101.85.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

