JB Capital LLC Invests $233,000 in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 682.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLS. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Flowserve from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Flowserve from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.57.

Flowserve Price Performance

Shares of FLS stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.05. The company had a trading volume of 167,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,654. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.26. Flowserve Co. has a 52 week low of $31.92 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.46.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

Flowserve Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.