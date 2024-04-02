JB Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

JB Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 89.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,517 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.50. 487,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,109,992. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.63. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.