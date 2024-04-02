JB Capital LLC Purchases 541 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

JB Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after purchasing an additional 394,480,089 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298,820 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after purchasing an additional 884,541 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,152,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,326,000 after purchasing an additional 298,137 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,059,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,131,000 after purchasing an additional 115,272 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.06. 211,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $121.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.50.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

