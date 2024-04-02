JB Capital LLC Sells 368 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

JB Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,567 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 68.9% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ META traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $490.44. 2,563,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,514,855. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $471.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $379.61. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.13 and a 12-month high of $523.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.35.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $6,188,498.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $6,188,498.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.29, for a total value of $295,594.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,568 shares in the company, valued at $19,993,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,502,805 shares of company stock worth $703,056,383. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

