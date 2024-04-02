JB Capital LLC Takes $241,000 Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DSI. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 654.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DSI traded down $1.23 on Tuesday, hitting $99.53. 24,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,268. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.76. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $76.12 and a 52 week high of $101.23. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

