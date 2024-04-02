Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $401.00

Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 401 ($5.03) and last traded at GBX 410 ($5.15), with a volume of 8622 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 430 ($5.40).

Jersey Electricity Stock Down 4.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.87. The company has a market capitalization of £47.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,158.92 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 441.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 432.94.

Jersey Electricity Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a GBX 10.80 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Jersey Electricity’s previous dividend of $7.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Jersey Electricity’s payout ratio is presently 5,135.14%.

About Jersey Electricity

Jersey Electricity plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Jersey. The company provides energy solutions for domestic and commercial customers looking to switch from fossil-fuel-based energy to clean and low-carbon electricity; and electric heating and hot water, electric transport, outdoor and indoor lighting, electric commercial kitchens, air conditioning, renewable energy, and CosyCare maintenance solutions.

