JMP Securities Cuts Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Price Target to $4.25

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $7.00 to $4.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 88.89% from the company’s previous close.

MOND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mondee in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Mondee from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on Mondee from $5.50 to $4.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.97.

NASDAQ MOND traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $2.25. 36,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,436. Mondee has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of -0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.05.

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $61.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.53 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondee will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Mondee by 3,450.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondee during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondee in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Mondee by 3,415.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Mondee during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

