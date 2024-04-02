Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,325,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,388,000 after buying an additional 156,951 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,063,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,094,000 after purchasing an additional 588,724 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,241,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,258,000 after purchasing an additional 214,832 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 6.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,065,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,954,000 after purchasing an additional 415,056 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JCI stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,671,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,849,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.94 and its 200 day moving average is $55.44. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

