JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Short Interest Update

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,380,000 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the February 29th total of 18,810,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.76. 3,829,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,946,655. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $126.22 and a 52-week high of $200.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $572.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,656,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 849,303 shares of company stock valued at $155,107,447. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 99,636 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

