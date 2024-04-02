Julian Stephens Sells 3,000,000 Shares of Sovereign Metals Limited (ASX:SVM) Stock

Sovereign Metals Limited (ASX:SVM – Get Free Report) insider Julian Stephens sold 3,000,000 shares of Sovereign Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.48 ($0.31), for a total value of A$1,431,000.00 ($929,220.78).
Sovereign Metals Price Performance
Sovereign Metals Company Profile
Sovereign Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and appraisal of mineral resource projects in Malawi. Its flagship project is the Kasiya rutile deposit in Malawi. Sovereign Metals Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sovereign Metals
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Sovereign Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovereign Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.