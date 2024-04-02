K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.99

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$35.99 and last traded at C$35.91, with a volume of 3156 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$35.49.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$33.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$379.72 million, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.17%.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

