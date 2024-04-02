Karen Detoro Sells 2,666 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Stock

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) insider Karen Detoro sold 2,666 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $72,301.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,026.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Karen Detoro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 26th, Karen Detoro sold 1,307 shares of CNO Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $35,210.58.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Karen Detoro sold 1,282 shares of CNO Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $34,614.00.

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.91. The company had a trading volume of 668,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,856. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.03. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.39.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.05 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.90%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,350,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,038,000 after acquiring an additional 125,047 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 587,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,393,000 after acquiring an additional 290,585 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,838,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,630,000 after acquiring an additional 22,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $466,000. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

