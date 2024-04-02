Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karyopharm Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Richard A. Paulson sold 80,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $94,149.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,183,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,026.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Michael Mason sold 27,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $32,393.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 404,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,754.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Richard A. Paulson sold 80,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $94,149.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,183,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,026.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,093 shares of company stock valued at $196,952. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,537,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465,093 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,966,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453,021 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,819,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,819,000 after purchasing an additional 135,801 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 5,675,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,079,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,443,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 459,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of KPTI opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.03. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $4.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.05.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $33.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

Featured Articles

