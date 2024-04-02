KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.35

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.351 per share on Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th.

KE Stock Up 4.3 %

NYSE BEKE opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of -0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.81. KE has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $19.95.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. KE had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KE will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEKE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in KE by 20.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,175,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,219,000 after buying an additional 6,356,352 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of KE by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,627,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461,816 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KE by 10.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,858,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in KE by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,370,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,045,000 after purchasing an additional 841,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in KE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,105,000. Institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC decreased their price objective on KE from $23.90 to $21.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.10 price target on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Stories

