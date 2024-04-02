KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.35

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.351 per share on Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th.
KE Stock Up 4.3 %
NYSE BEKE opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of -0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.81. KE has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $19.95.
KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. KE had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KE will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC decreased their price objective on KE from $23.90 to $21.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.10 price target on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.10.
KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.
