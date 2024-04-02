Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI)

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Financial Institutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Financial Institutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Financial Institutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Financial Institutions stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.17. The stock had a trading volume of 10,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,621. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $280.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.87. Financial Institutions has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $23.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.69.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.12). Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $55.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.29 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Financial Institutions will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 177.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Financial Institutions by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Financial Institutions by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

