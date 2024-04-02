Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Short Interest Update

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the February 29th total of 3,060,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.63.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $154.24. 509,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,655. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.39 and a 200-day moving average of $144.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.05. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $172.72.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

