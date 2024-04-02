Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Short Interest Update

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Free Report) (TSE:KFS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 458,500 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the February 29th total of 502,300 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.1 days.

Insider Activity at Kingsway Financial Services

In other news, Director Joseph Stilwell sold 7,300 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $63,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 648,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,683,461.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought 1,928 shares of company stock worth $16,256 in the last three months. 60.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Kingsway Financial Services alerts:

Institutional Trading of Kingsway Financial Services

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 333.4% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 421,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 324,534 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 1,904.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 41,900 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Kingsway Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $159,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 69.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 48,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 708.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingsway Financial Services Trading Up 1.5 %

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:KFS traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.28. The company had a trading volume of 44,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,211. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.07. Kingsway Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.48.

(Get Free Report)

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and business services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.