Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $473.45 and last traded at $474.41. Approximately 152,972 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 179,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $512.65.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KNSL. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $434.00 to $544.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $410.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $510.00.

The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $477.01 and its 200-day moving average is $411.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.43. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 25.29%. The firm had revenue of $351.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 4.54%.

In related news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $1,048,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,867.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 887 shares in the company, valued at $464,867.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total transaction of $2,094,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,199,255.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

