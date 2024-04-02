Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the February 29th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 375,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Kirby Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of KEX stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.24. 117,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,319. Kirby has a 12 month low of $66.42 and a 12 month high of $95.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Kirby had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $799.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirby will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kirby
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Kirby by 1.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,767 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Kirby in the first quarter worth $201,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Kirby in the first quarter worth $392,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kirby by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Kirby by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KEX shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Kirby in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KEX
About Kirby
Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.
