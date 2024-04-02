KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) PT Raised to $805.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $760.00 to $805.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KLAC. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $643.42.

KLAC stock traded down $19.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $691.34. 65,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,675. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.34. KLA has a 52 week low of $355.88 and a 52 week high of $729.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $665.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $572.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KLA will post 22.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

