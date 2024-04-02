Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Holdings Lifted by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the quarter. Knight-Swift Transportation accounts for approximately 1.5% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned approximately 0.21% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $19,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,964,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $750,459,000 after buying an additional 54,133 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,578,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $680,962,000 after buying an additional 1,794,133 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,637,000 after buying an additional 166,644 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,859,000 after purchasing an additional 387,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,949,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,834,000 after purchasing an additional 80,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of KNX stock opened at $54.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.73 and a 12 month high of $60.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.38). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KNX shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $112,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,836.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

