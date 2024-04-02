Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the February 29th total of 1,660,000 shares. Approximately 12.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 438,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KGS. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Gas Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kodiak Gas Services

In other news, Director Margaret C. Montana bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at $413,468.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,374,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services during the second quarter valued at $25,984,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 51.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 91,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 31,385 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,252,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KGS traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.71. 614,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,612. Kodiak Gas Services has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.09 and a 200 day moving average of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $225.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.45 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kodiak Gas Services will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Gas Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

