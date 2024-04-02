Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) were up 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.37 and last traded at $28.36. Approximately 17,758 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 443,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.72.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KGS shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Gas Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.14.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $225.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th.

In related news, Director Margaret C. Montana acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,468.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 24.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

