Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.38 and last traded at $27.43. Approximately 532,774 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 5,276,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KSS shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on KSS

Kohl’s Trading Down 7.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.98.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.39. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.49) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

Institutional Trading of Kohl’s

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.